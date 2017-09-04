Music
Home > Music

Watch Mathew Knowles’ Emotional B-day Tribute To Beyoncé

Grab your tissues folks.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, sent her an emotional birthday message for her 36th birthday.

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I'm so proud of you!

A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on

While standing on the terrace of a Houston apartment building, Knowles starts out recalling the day his first-born came into the world.

“Good morning Beyoncé, It’s September 4th“. God, I can remember the day you born. My first time seeing a baby born. I was actually in the room,” he says.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look As A Birthday Surprise And It’s Everything

“This is your city, your city loves  you,” he says while scanning the Houston skylilne. “But more importantly, more importantly,  I love you with all my heart. I’m so proud of you. Just wanted to tell you happy birthday.”

Knowles and his daughter have been somewhat estranged after the singer axed her dad as her manager, a job he held since her early days as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child.

This is definitely a tear jerker.

DON’T MISS:

Black Twitter Is About To Mollywop On Taylor Swift For Snagging Visuals From Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As She Starts Second Grade

2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show - Day 1

#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

11 photos Launch gallery

#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

Continue reading #BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

#BardiBeyDay: 10 Best Tweets About Cardi B And Beyoncé Meeting At The Made In America Festival

Our two loves Cardi B and Beyoncé finally met at the Made In America Festival this past weekend. And of course the Internet lost its mind! Here's a look a look at our favorite Tweets about this iconic link up.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce
 8 hours ago
09.05.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 9 hours ago
09.05.17
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 1 day ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Photos