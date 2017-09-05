KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce

posted a tearful message on social media claiming her husband Michael Ford wants a divorce. The powerhouse singer is eight months pregnant with her ninth child and in and out of the hospital with another one of her children who has cancer.

According to the Nothing In This World singer, her husband told her he wants a divorce because she is an “emotional wreck.” “He says that from the beginning, he never trusted me and all that kinda stuff. Telling other people, other women that ‘If she calls, don’t…”

#PressPlay: Praying for #KekeWyatt 🙏🏾 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Wyatt and her husband Michael appeared on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars and TV One’s R&B Divas: Atlanta where we got a glimpse of their sometimes chaotic family life.

Wyatt is very open with her private life on social media, keeping fans abreast about her daughter’s condition. She recently shaved her head in support of her daughter.

