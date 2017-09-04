Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

You Don’t Say? Justice Department Confirms No Evidence Of Obama Wiretapping Trump Tower

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

To no one’s surprise, the FBI concluded that there was NO proof into #45’s erroneous and irresponsible accusations.

 

File this under “We already knew he was lying” news.

According to CNN, the Justice Department finally has the results of the investigation they launched into Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations that then-President Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Obama tapped his phones during the 2016 presidential campaignAnd to no one’s surprise, they concluded there was NO evidence showing that had actually happened.

“Both FBI and NSD confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets,” the department’s motion reads.

These findings came out of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by a group pushing for government transparency, American Oversight.

This isn’t the first time that a higher-up in the FBI has refuted Trump’s lies around this issue.

CNN noted that then-FBI Director James Comey told Congress in March there was no evidence to support the contention that Trump Tower had been wiretapped.

“We have no information to support those tweets,” Comey said under oath at a House intelligence committee hearing.

As we previously reportedon March 4, Trump tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

“How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process,” he also tweeted. “This is Nixon/Watergate.”




Obama has yet to address these findings or the accusations publicly, but at the time of Trump’s irresponsible Tweets, a spokesman for Obama, Kevin Lewis, said that “any suggestion” that Obama or any White House official ordered surveillance against Trump “simply false.”

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Lewis said in a statement early.

#45 as yet to respond to the FBI’s findings. Let’s see how he and his White House spin this one.

RELATED NEWS:

UPDATE: White House Urges Congress To Launch Wiretapping Investigation Against Obama

Dear Trump Supporters: Obama Was Not President During Hurricane Katrina

Trump Says Obamacare Has Been A 17-Year ‘Nightmare’

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed…
 18 hours ago
09.04.17
Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America…
 1 day ago
09.04.17
Twitter Drags Bow Wow When He Says He…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Mahershala Ali Joins The Cast Of ‘True Detective’…
 4 days ago
09.03.17
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 4 days ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 5 days ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 5 days ago
08.31.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 5 days ago
08.31.17
Photos