Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America And Twitter Went Wild

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Cardi B‘s glow up this summer has been off the chain. On top of making a chart topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, she’s been getting co-signs from major artists…including the Queen herself. There are not enough exclamations to express just how lit this is.

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

That’s right, Cardi B is such a household name that Beyonce herself couldn’t resist taking a photo with Cardi backstage at Made In America where her husband Jay Z and sister Solange were also to be performing.

That wasn’t the only treat! Mama Tina came by to give Cardi a big hug ahead of her performance.

Photos of Cardi’s elbow rubbing with the Carters quickly spread on social media, and the reactions of course were priceless.

What can we say…when Cardi wins, it feels like we all win!

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

comments – Add Yours
Photos