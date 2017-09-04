Lil Wayne Found Unconscious, Hospitalized

According to TMZ Rapper Lil Wayne was found in his hotel room unconscious at the Westin on Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Lil Wayne was rushed to Northwestern Memorial for treatment of seizures where he is currently recuperating. Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas Sunday night and TMZ reported that his camp tried to get him checked out of the hospital in time for Vegas but doctors advised them against it.
The Las Vegas show was eventually cancelled and it was reported that Lil Wayne had several epileptic seizures this time. We hope he has a speedy recovery.
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
12 photos Launch gallery
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other’s backs.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Because bros hit the stage together.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Because bros pose for pics together.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Because bros style on ’em in photo shoots.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Because bros shine together.Source:Splash 6 of 12
7. Because bros give bros hugs.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. Because bros make hits together.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Because bros rap together.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Because bros endure boring events together.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Because bros give each other props.Source:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours