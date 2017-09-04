Music
Lil Wayne Found Unconscious, Hospitalized

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

 

According to TMZ Rapper Lil Wayne was found in his hotel room unconscious at the Westin on Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday.

Lil Wayne was rushed to Northwestern Memorial for treatment of seizures where he is currently recuperating.   Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas Sunday night and TMZ reported that his camp tried to get him checked out of the hospital in time for Vegas but doctors advised them against it.

The Las Vegas show was eventually cancelled and it was reported that Lil Wayne had several epileptic seizures this time.  We hope he has a speedy recovery.


17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

