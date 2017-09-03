The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Wants The Blind Pit Bull Removed From The Church Grounds [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
It’s a new day for some Church Announcements from Bernice Jenkins. She began by singing “Stay Woke” and saying that a doctor had to tell one of the church members that in the hospital. Bernice kept saying “stay woke” and don’t close your eyes because people might think that you are dead.

During the church announcements Bernice complained about the blind pit bull that has been making a mess on church grounds. The dog has been peeing everywhere including in the church and at the 10:45am service it smells really bad. She also thought that Steve Harvey was Hurricane Harvey.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

