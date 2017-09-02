Wendy Williams On How She Feels After 2 Years Of Being Vegetarian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wendy Williams came through to “The Rickey Smilley Morning Show!” She explains why she doesn’t do her after-show videos as often as she used to, and talks about starting season nine of her talk show. Wendy also discusses why she doesn’t consider herself such an amazing cook, refusing to eat tofu, and whether she has noticed any drastic changes since going vegetarian two years ago.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Rickey Smiley and Wendy look back on the days before Wendy’s show got syndicated, which she was broadcasting out of a tiny studio in Dallas. Check out this exclusive video for more of this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Talks About Confronting Her Fear Of Heights [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains His Style Choices To Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Tells Wendy Williams Why She Used To Be Afraid Of Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]