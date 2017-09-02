The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Wendy Williams On How She Feels After 2 Years Of Being Vegetarian [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Wendy Williams came through to “The Rickey Smilley Morning Show!” She explains why she doesn’t do her after-show videos as often as she used to, and talks about starting season nine of her talk show. Wendy also discusses why she doesn’t consider herself such an amazing cook, refusing to eat tofu, and whether she has noticed any drastic changes since going vegetarian two years ago.

Plus, Rickey Smiley and Wendy look back on the days before Wendy’s show got syndicated, which she was broadcasting out of a tiny studio in Dallas. Check out this exclusive video for more of this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

