Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple One

Just when die hard Prince fans thought they knew just about everything there was to know about the purple one Prince’s sister Tyka drops a bomb on us!

While doing an interview about the upcoming Prince exhibit from Paisley Park in London Prince’s sister just proved that we didn’t know him as well as we thought we had.

19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.” Source:GettyImages 1 of 19 2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost. Source:GettyImages 2 of 19 3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice. Source:GettyImages 3 of 19 4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard. Source:GettyImages 4 of 19 5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince. Source:GettyImages 5 of 19 6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. Source:GettyImages 6 of 19 7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away. Source:GettyImages 7 of 19 8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure. Source:GettyImages 8 of 19 9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid. Source:GettyImages 9 of 19 10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album. Source:GettyImages 10 of 19 11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player. Source:GettyImages 11 of 19 12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old. Source:GettyImages 12 of 19 13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.” Source:GettyImages 13 of 19 14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding. Source:GettyImages 14 of 19 15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million. Source:GettyImages 15 of 19 16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release. Source:GettyImages 16 of 19 17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.” Source:GettyImages 17 of 19 18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio. Source:GettyImages 18 of 19 19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album. Source:GettyImages 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 Surprising Facts About Prince

So do we throw about all of our purple and start wearing orange?