Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple One

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple One

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Just when die hard Prince fans thought they knew just about everything there was to know about the purple one Prince’s sister Tyka drops a bomb on us!

While doing an interview about the upcoming Prince exhibit from Paisley Park in London Prince’s sister just proved that we didn’t know him as well as we thought we had.


So do we throw about all of our purple and start wearing orange?

19 Surprising Facts About Prince

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Surprising Facts About Prince

Continue reading 19 Surprising Facts About Prince

19 Surprising Facts About Prince

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 hours ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 11 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Photos