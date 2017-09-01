Entertainment
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Will they respond?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, IL

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty


Michael Blackson went all the way in on White celebrities who shall we say, love the melanin.

As we’ve reported before, ever since Hurricane Harvey hit, Kevin Hart has been challenging many stars to donate to relief efforts. Folks like T.I., Beyoncé, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dave Chappelle have been called out. Some of these celebs have publicly donated, while others haven’t responded or have possibly given private donations.

Well, Blackson has noticed a void in donations from a certain group of people — what he calls “White neegas.”

White neegas – n. celebrities who are White who have been getting their money from Black audiences for a “very long time”(according to Michael Blackson).

The Ghanaian born comedian called out everyone from Michael Rapaport, to Robin Thicke, to Justin Bieber as “White neegas” that should donate to Hurricane Harvey relief. He even called out Tommy from Power (played by Joseph Sikora), who he believes might be the same person as comedian Gary Owen. “I think you and Gary Owen is the same neega,” he said. “I’ve never seen both of you in the same room together.”

You can watch his hilarious call to action below.

Photos