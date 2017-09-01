Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes Lawsuit?

Is the "Confessions" singer sneaking around?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Usher performs at Mawazine International Music Festival

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

A woman who is suing Usher for allegedly giving her genital herpes believes the singer is trying to pull a fast one. According to TMZ, a woman, only known as Jane Doe, thinks Usher is fraudulently transferring all his assets so they can’t be seized if he loses the $20 million lawsuit against him.

In legal docs, her lawyer Lisa West says that Usher might be making moves because he delayed the discovery process in the lawsuit by 90 days. The process would involve Usher disclosing his assets and 90 days would give him enough time to hide them.

Usher hasn’t made any comments so far, but we’ll keep you updated if the A-Town crooner is stashing the cash (or other items).

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 hours ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 11 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Photos