The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are Flavor Flav & Chuck D Battling In Court & Still Sharing Stages? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Say it ain’t so! The two core members of Public Enemy, Chuck D and Flavor Flav, are reportedly about to face off in court. Flavor Flav is suing Chuck D for royalties he says he has never received. But it looks like just because they are opponents in court, doesn’t mean they aren’t going to keep sharing the stage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is Flavor Flav Bailing Bobby Shmurda Out Of Jail? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Flavor Flav Doesn’t Have To Worry About Being Eaten By A Cannibal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Usher Going Back To Court For Herpes Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

Continue reading Are Flavor Flav & Chuck D Battling In Court & Still Sharing Stages? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 hours ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 11 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Photos