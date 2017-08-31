The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Happens To Police Officer Who Said Cops Only Kill Black People? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted August 31, 2017
A woman was pulled over by police in Georgia, and when the officer was trying to assure her that she had nothing to worry about, he told her, “we only kill black people.” Dash cam footage and audio of this incident has gone viral, and the police department has spoken out against the officer and his actions.  But what will actually happen to address the situation?

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos