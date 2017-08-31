What Happens To Police Officer Who Said Cops Only Kill Black People? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A woman was pulled over by police in Georgia, and when the officer was trying to assure her that she had nothing to worry about, he told her, “we only kill black people.” Dash cam footage and audio of this incident has gone viral, and the police department has spoken out against the officer and his actions. But what will actually happen to address the situation?

