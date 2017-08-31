Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A Better President Than Trump

doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say about our current POTUS. In fact, she thinks toddlers might be better at running the country.

The model and reality star talked with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for their September issue and said, “Anyone can run the US better. My daughter [4-year-old North West] would be better.”

The mother of two said she hopes to be more vocal about politics in the future. “You have to be really careful about what you say,” she explained. “Because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful; I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Kardashian has revealed some of her politics before, showing her support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. Now that we’re less than a year into Trump’s presidency, the Kardashian feels compelled to speak up.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she said. “Every single day, when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Lastly Kardashian gave her thoughts on feminism, saying, “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

You can check out her full interview here.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: