Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A Better President Than Trump

The reality star gets political.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Kim Kardashian doesn’t have a lot of nice things to say about our current POTUS. In fact, she thinks toddlers might be better at running the country.

The model and reality star talked with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia for their September issue and said, “Anyone can run the US better. My daughter [4-year-old North West] would be better.”

The mother of two said she hopes to be more vocal about politics in the future. “You have to be really careful about what you say,” she explained. “Because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful; I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Kardashian has revealed some of her politics before, showing her support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. Now that we’re less than a year into Trump’s presidency, the Kardashian feels compelled to speak up.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she said. “Every single day, when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic. It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency, you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Lastly Kardashian gave her thoughts on feminism, saying, “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

You can check out her full interview here.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 hours ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 11 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Photos