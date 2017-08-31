Music
Miguel Releases ‘Skywalker’ Video and We’re So Here For It [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Annenberg Foundation And KCRW's Sound In Focus Concert With Miguel, Gabriel Garzon Montano And DJ Stretch Armstrong

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The stackable Miguel is back with a new song and video entitled ‘Skywalker’ and he has us ready to chill with him… well honestly we didn’t need this video to get ready but it defiantly has elevated the situation.

Miguel first blasted into the music scene with ‘All I Want Is You’ featuring J. Cole in 2010 and followed up with other hits Sure, Adore, Lotus Flower Bomb and more.   Miguel has been on a self proclaimed break from the industry since his 2015 release of ‘Wildheart’ and has described it as a lifestyle balance.  No word on what the title of his next project will be so for now we will have to settle for this new sexy single and visual called ‘Skywalker’




Photos