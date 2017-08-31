So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: The Squiggly Eyebrow Effect

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new trend shows up in the fashion world and shows out. This time, it’s the squiggly eyebrows…

She's pretty and all but this #squigglyeyebrows ish is the weirdest new eyebrow trend 😩 #IssaNo #OooLaLaBlog

A post shared by SNAPCHAT: NJLALA (@ooolalablog) on

The good thing is, this doesn’t have to be a permanent look (which is probably a GREAT thing) since the squiggly effect is achieved by using a a eyebrow comb and washable glue. So if you’re not satisfied with the squiggle look, you can easily go back to your original eyebrows.

Some people have gotten super creative with the style. They touch up their squiggle look with highlighter and defining eye shadow.

So this is the new brow trend❓🤔 Will y'all be doing this❔🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Cocoa Bombshells (@cocoabombshells) on

We’re not sure who came up with this, but the squiggle look definitely has everyone talking! Is this a look you would try out or not? Tell us what you would do in our poll below!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling JAY-Z’s Dad Swag?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Justine Skye Is Melanin Magic In Moschino

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Blac Chyna Launches A New Line Of ‘Chyna Dolls’

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes…
 6 hours ago
09.01.17
Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Prince Sister Reveals Something New About The Purple…
 10 hours ago
09.01.17
Michael Blackson Hilariously Demands ‘White N**gas’ To Donate…
 11 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Reveals If He’s Heard From Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
You Won’t Believe Why The Game Is Being…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Kim Kardashian Says Her 4-Year-Old Would Be A…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help…
 2 days ago
08.31.17
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Photos