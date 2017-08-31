So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Remy Ma’s Ripped Swag

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Remy Ma is no stranger to trend setting. We’ve seen her evolve from the days of colorful bangs to curve hugging jumpsuits. The Boogie-Down Bronx native was recently spotted in a relaxed look on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Remy had on a pair of Fashion Nova‘s Glistening Jeans  that came with ripped designs down the front, showing off her curves and some melanin. The $35 jeans come in different colors such as black, olive and light blue. Any of those colors can be paired with cute black leather jacket, similar to Remy’s.

You can cop a black leather jacket to create this relaxing look for $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack.

You can get even more of Remy’s look directly from her. She recently opened her own boutique, Conceited, named after her debut single, in  Raleigh, North Carolina. The clothing store has sexy styles and designs that range from sizes 0 to 5X. Check it out to get the latest scoop on her fashions!

