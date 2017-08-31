Jeff Johnson: How Fred Hampton Shows That We’re Never Too Young [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On August 30th, a lot of people took the time to remember the late Fred Hampton on his birthday. The Black Panther leader, who was assassinated by the FBI and Chicago Police Departments, was 19 years old when he assumed his position as the head of the Black Panther Party. In his time as leader, he made historic and tangible progress for the Black Panther Party and the civil rights movement, one of his most memorable initiatives being the free lunch program.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jeff explains that this impactful young life should serve as an example to us that we don’t have to wait to do the things we want to do, or be the change we want to see. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Jeff Johnson Isn’t Participating In The NFL Boycott [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On The Remarkable Life & Legacy Of Dick Gregory [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Confederate Statues Coming Down Isn’t Cause For Celebration [EXCLUSIVE]