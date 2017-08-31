The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“Who Done It” Makes Rickey Smiley Tell Story Of The “Funky Two” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
In this game of “Who Done It,” a Georgia man couldn’t quite get the right handle on who committed these crimes. But one of the crime descriptions has Rickey Smiley laughing all the way down memory lane. He tells a story about a man who was in Vegas with Cedric The Entertainer, who took some money he shouldn’t have and stashed it where the sun don’t shine. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos