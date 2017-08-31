“Who Done It” Makes Rickey Smiley Tell Story Of The “Funky Two” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this game of “Who Done It,” a Georgia man couldn’t quite get the right handle on who committed these crimes. But one of the crime descriptions has Rickey Smiley laughing all the way down memory lane. He tells a story about a man who was in Vegas with Cedric The Entertainer, who took some money he shouldn’t have and stashed it where the sun don’t shine. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Men In Animal Costumes Make A Trick Question In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Man’s 10-Year Sentence Didn’t Help Him Win “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Who Done It?: Bride Pulls Out Gun From Under Her Wedding Dress [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]