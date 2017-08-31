The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why It’s Messed Up To Record Phaedra Parks In Church [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Phaedra Parks was in church getting her worship on, when she caught the holy spirit. She was at a service that was also an album release party for her friend and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. During what must have been a powerful service, she got swept up in it, which must have been an incredible moment for her.

What’s also in incredible, though, is the fact that someone had the nerve to record it and put it online! Click on the audio player to hear more on this story and others in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

