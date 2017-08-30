Gary With Da Tea Reveals How It Felt To Kiss Lisa Wu [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On “Rickey Smiley For Real,” Rickey Smiley was directing Gary With Da Tea in a scene with none other than the incomparable Lisa Wu. The beautiful actress and Gary had to share a kiss for the scene, so everyone wondered whether that sparked anything for Gary.

It doesn’t seem like it, though he did find it remarkable how soft her lips were. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

