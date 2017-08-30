The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea Reveals How It Felt To Kiss Lisa Wu [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


On “Rickey Smiley For Real,” Rickey Smiley was directing Gary With Da Tea in a scene with none other than the incomparable Lisa Wu. The beautiful actress and Gary had to share a kiss for the scene, so everyone wondered whether that sparked anything for Gary.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It doesn’t seem like it, though he did find it remarkable how soft her lips were. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Lisa Wu & Keshia Knight Pulliam Beefing Now? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Lisa Wu Just Expose Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Lies? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Join Gary With Da Tea For AIDS Walk Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Explains His Style Choices To Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea Reveals How It Felt To Kiss Lisa Wu [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Joycelyn Savage’s Family Ambushes R. Kelly’s House…
 19 hours ago
08.31.17
17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help…
 21 hours ago
08.31.17
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Beyoncé’s Pastor Says The Singer Gave A Huge…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 2 days ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Photos