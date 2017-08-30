Cardi B Revealed Why “Bodak Yellow” Is Called “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

If you’ve ever taken a second to step back out of the heat coming from Cardi B and her hugely successful “Bodak Yellow,” single, you probably thought- “wait a second. What does ‘Bodak Yellow’ even mean?”

Thankfully, somebody though to ask her just that and she revealed her answer. Hint: if you figured it had some connection to Kodak Black, you’re onto something! Click on the audio player to hear more on this story and others on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

