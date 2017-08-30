The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Keyshia Cole Floyd Mayweather’s First Lady Post-Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
A lot of new things are on the horizon for Keyshia Cole, who just joined the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Not only that, but it looks like she might be involved with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.

Rumor has it that jetted to Vegas to be by her man’s side after his win against Conor McGregor in Vegas. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

