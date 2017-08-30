Prank Call: Sweet Old Lady Thinks 2 Toes Fell Off [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roy Wood Jr. calls a hospital as the sweetest little old lady, but alarms the person on the other line with the concern that two of this sweet little old lady’s toes might have just up and fallen off. Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

