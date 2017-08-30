The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Special K Got Extra With Grapes & Made Everyone Uncomfortable [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Eating grapes seems like an innocent enough activity, but apparently not when Special K has anything to do with it. He had Rickey Smiley and Da Brat complaining when he decided to delight in snacking on some grapes in the most extra way possible.

But Special K says he doesn’t understand- he’s just enjoying the yummy snack the best way he knows how. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos