Thunderstorms Near the Cape Verde Islands Upgrade to Tropical Storm Irma

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Sea storm in Reunion island

Source: Yoann JEZEQUEL Photography / Getty


MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An area of thunderstorms near the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa has become better organized and the National Hurricane Center has upgraded it to Tropical Storm Irma.

The latest forecast track has Irma continuing generally off towards the west over the next five days. Irma is expected to slowly strengthen with an upgrade to hurricane status expected by Friday morning. Conditions appear favorable across the Atlantic for further strengthening beyond five days as well.

Any threat to the US coast is still 10 to 12 days away, and a lot can change between now and then. There are two likely scenarios:

SCENARIO 1: It gets picked up by a cold front and pushed out to sea. This would be the best option.

SCENARIO 2: It misses the cold front and could threaten the US East Coast or Gulf Coast.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WMBF-TV Myrtle Beach, NC and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Yoann Jezequel Photography and Getty Images

