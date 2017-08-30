BROWNS: Joe Haden Reportedly Set to Join the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA – It looks like former Browns cornerback Joe Haden has a new home in the NFL.

Unfortunately for die-heard Cleveland fans, it’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN reports say that the Steelers are expected to sign Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract.

Steelers are expected to sign former Browns CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7M this year, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Steelers CB Joe Haden had bigger offers from other teams that he turned down because he wanted Pittsburgh. Haden a Steeler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

The #Steelers are signing CB Joe Haden to a 3-year, $27m contract, source said. $7m guaranteed in year 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

The #Browns offered to cut CB Joe Haden's pay from $11M to $7M, source said. He ends up making exactly that with the #Steelers in year 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

The Browns announced earlier on Wednesday that they had cut the cornerback.

