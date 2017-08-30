BROWNS: Joe Haden Reportedly Set to Join the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA – It looks like former Browns cornerback Joe Haden has a new home in the NFL.
Unfortunately for die-heard Cleveland fans, it’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN reports say that the Steelers are expected to sign Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract.
The Browns announced earlier on Wednesday that they had cut the cornerback.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images
First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
comments – Add Yours