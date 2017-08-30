Uncategorized
BROWNS: Joe Haden Reportedly Set to Join the Pittsburgh Steelers

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty


PITTSBURGH, PA – It looks like former Browns cornerback Joe Haden has a new home in the NFL.

Unfortunately for die-heard Cleveland fans, it’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN reports say that the Steelers are expected to sign Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract.

The Browns announced earlier on Wednesday that they had cut the cornerback.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

