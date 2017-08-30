Best Buy Caught Overcharging Texans For Water During Hurricane Harvey

One Houston resident sent me a pic of water he saw being sold for *$42* at a nearby Best Buy. They were kind enough to offer $29 bottles too pic.twitter.com/8dKz3sJJM1 — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

Best Buy had to apologize after one of its stores was caught jacking up the price of water — in Houston, Texas during the hurricane. While a rep for the electronics chain apologized and said it was an innocent mistake, the Internet is not here for it.

According to a photo that has been making its way around the ‘net, one Best Buy store was charging $29.98/12-pack of water and $42.96/24-pack of water, even though the cases were online for $15 and $30, Complex reports. See the photo above.

Soon after, the flub was explained by a company rep who told CNBC, “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday. As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again. Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don’t typically sell cases of water. The mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case.”

Sadly, there have been multiple reports of gouging amid Hurricane Harvey. “The Office of the Attorney General currently has received 550 complaints and 225 emails sent to an emergency address set up for consumers, and more are coming in pretty consistently. We expect more complaints in the wake of the storm regarding home repair and construction fraud/price gouging,” a rep for the Texas Attorney General told Grit Post.

What a way to really kick ’em when their down.

