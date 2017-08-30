Music
Singer Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots In Both Lungs

R&B Artist Tweet Visits Music Choice

Singer Tweet was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after doctors discovered she had blood clots in both her lungs.

According to her boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, the “Oops” singer had to be rushed to the hospital last week and after she was admitted doctors found the clots.

The pastor of the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore took to Instagram to share the news:


Lets keep her and her family in our prayers.

