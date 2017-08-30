9 O'Clock News
New Couple Alert? Keyshia Cole & Floyd Mayweather

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


From NY Daily News

Keyshia Cole performed a 35-minute concert at Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s Community Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon  before hopping on a private jet to Vegas.

Apparently, Keyshia couldn’t wait to get to Vegas, and “drove (everyone) crazy” in Philly.

Reports claim she did everything she could to reschedule her performance time  from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. so that she could make it to Vegas for fight night. She then got a police escort to the airport, according to our sources, who said she was wearing “head-to-toe Chanel” and carrying a matching bag, according to NY Daily News.

