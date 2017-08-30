New Couple Alert? Keyshia Cole & Floyd Mayweather

From NY Daily News
Keyshia Cole performed a 35-minute concert at Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s Community Appreciation Day on Saturday afternoon before hopping on a private jet to Vegas.
Apparently, Keyshia couldn’t wait to get to Vegas, and “drove (everyone) crazy” in Philly.
Reports claim she did everything she could to reschedule her performance time from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. so that she could make it to Vegas for fight night. She then got a police escort to the airport, according to our sources, who said she was wearing “head-to-toe Chanel” and carrying a matching bag, according to NY Daily News.
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. Hey, young girl.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Upgrade!Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Grammy goddess in all black.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. Grown Up Keyshia.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. She can still mix hood & chic.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Now she’s building a brand.Source:Getty 14 of 14
