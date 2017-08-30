Gary With Da Tea’s Two Cents On Da Brat’s Inspirational Prison Visit [VIDEO]

On “Rickey Smiley For Real,” Da Brat got the chance to do something she has been dreaming about doing for a while- going back to prison to speak to the women currently serving time in there. She tells Monie Love about the challenges she has gone up against with accomplishing that as a convicted felon herself, which is why she was all the more grateful for the occasion.

“In Gary‘s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea,” he comments on Da Brat’s incredible experience reflecting on her journey and empowering others who are a place she once knew very well. Check out this video to watch Da Brat’s amazing story in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

