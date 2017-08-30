Michael Blackson Makes Funny Appeal To Z-List Celebs For Houston Efforts [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, the flooding and damage has amounted to worse than Houston has seen in over a decade. Organizations and just regular people have banded together in the crazy circumstances to help rescue as many as possible as the waters continue to rise. Kevin Hart took to social media to challenge his mega-rich fellow A-list celeb friends to donate five and six figures to the cause.

Comedian Michael Blackson, however, hilariously has the other end of the celebrity spectrum covered: the Z-listers. He challenged all his fellow broke-but-seemingly-rich famous friends to get some double-digit donations out to Houston, too. Click on the audio player to hear his hilarious appeal in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

