The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Michael Blackson Makes Funny Appeal To Z-List Celebs For Houston Efforts [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment


Since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, the flooding and damage has amounted to worse than Houston has seen in over a decade. Organizations and just regular people have banded together in the crazy circumstances to help rescue as many as possible as the waters continue to rise. Kevin Hart took to social media to challenge his mega-rich fellow A-list celeb friends to donate five and six figures to the cause.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Comedian Michael Blackson, however, hilariously has the other end of the celebrity spectrum covered: the Z-listers. He challenged all his fellow broke-but-seemingly-rich famous friends to get some double-digit donations out to Houston, too. Click on the audio player to hear his hilarious appeal in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Michael Blackson Tells 9 Dark-Skinned Jokes You Shouldn’t Laugh At [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How To Help Houston’s Victims Of Hurricane Harvey [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mad Hatta Gives Updates On Hurricane Harvey In Houston And How You Can Help [EXCLUSIVE]

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

10 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Continue reading Michael Blackson Makes Funny Appeal To Z-List Celebs For Houston Efforts [EXCLUSIVE]

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

     

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 15 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 16 hours ago
08.30.17
Beyoncé’s Pastor Says The Singer Gave A Huge…
 16 hours ago
08.30.17
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 2 days ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Photos