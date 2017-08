When Coverage Of Houston Devastation Becomes Insensitive. (WARNING THIS VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE)

A CNN reporter was cursed out on live television this afternoon while interviewing an exhausted woman just moments after she and her children escaped rising flood waters in Houston.

Do you think reporters are just doing their job in situations like this or do you think they need to think a little more before they ask questions?

Check out the video below:

