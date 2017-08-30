Beyoncé’s Pastor Says The Singer Gave A Huge Donation To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Kevin Hart‘s #HurricanHarvey challenge is actually getting things done for storm victims quicker than most government-lead relief programs.

After the star called out all his celebrity friends to donate $25K to help the Houston survivors, celebs from T.I. to Drake have announced their donations. On Wednesday, the Houston queen herself, Beyoncé made her pledge to help the people of Texas during this difficult time.

But unlike Kevin Hart and T.I., Bey stayed true to form and decided not to go public about her donation. The singer’s Houston pastor is the one who spilled the tea that Mrs. Carter dropped big bucks to help her hometown recover. Rev. Rudy Rasmus from St. John’s United Methodist Church told TMZ that he and Bey are mobilizing to help Hurricane Harvey victims, and added that she usually keeps her charitable efforts undercover.

On Monday, the singer told the Houston Chronicle saying, “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help … I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

As for how much Mrs. Carter donated — apparently it was so much that their deciding to keep it under wraps:

Beyoncé donated so much money To Houston they had to hide the amount😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3dpD3zRFZf — $10 car wash (@Im_ep3) August 28, 2017

