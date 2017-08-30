Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That Anyone Was Mad At Her Decapitated Trump Photo

"I’m no longer sorry."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Show

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Sorry! Not sorry! Kathy Griffin is taking her sorry back when it comes to the guy in the White House.

On the  Australian show Sunrise on Tuesday, Griffin talked about posing with a fake severed head of Donald Trump. Griffin argued that the President’s most recent actions justify her controversial photo. “I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS, the whole thing got so blown out of proportion and I lost everybody,” she said.

She continued, “Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the President of the United States is committing.” You can watch her statements below.

Since Griffin’s photo back in May, Trump has made efforts to ban transgender people from the military, encourage police brutality, pardoned a man accused of racially profiling Latinx folk, and further militarized the police.

When Griffin posed with the mask mimicking the severed head of Trump, many folks said she crossed the line as a comedian. Griffin apologized in a video posted on Twitter hours later, saying her actions were “wrong” and “too far.” She also held an emotional press conference days later. CNN cut Griffin from their New Year’s Eve show, which she had been hosting with Anderson Cooper since 2007, and several theaters also canceled her performances.

Griffin no longer fears the backlash, considering her strong feelings about Trump. She is currently promoting her new comedy tour “Laugh Your Head Off.” This should be interesting.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kathy Griffin No Longer Gives A Damn That…
 15 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s Who R. Kelly Blames For Memphis Show…
 16 hours ago
08.30.17
Beyoncé’s Pastor Says The Singer Gave A Huge…
 16 hours ago
08.30.17
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 2 days ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Photos