5 Reasons Joel Osteen Didn’t Open His Church For Hurricane Victims [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
As Hurricane Harvey ravished Houston, people reportedly showed up to Joel Osteen‘s 16,000-seat Lakewood Church for Shelter, but were transported to another place because the church wasn’t open. On social media, people ripped Osteen to shreds for not opening up the church, which could hold hundreds of people.

Conflicting reports continue to circulate about whether church was really flooded or not, but a spokesperson has since announced that the church will be open to receive donations. In this edition of Special K ‘s Top 5, he provides some of the reasons Joel wasn’t down to open the church as a shelter in the first place. Click on the audio player to hear this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos