Why Jeff Johnson Isn’t Participating In The NFL Boycott [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With Colin Kaepernick still unsigned (and not untalented), heading into this next NFL season, a lot of fans are pissed off and ready to withdraw their support. But Jeff Johnson isn’t one of those fans. In fact, while Colin Kaepernick is certainly being unjustly penalized, Jeff says his contract is the least of the deman ds we should have for the NFL.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When Colin Kaepernick- or anybody else -plays for the NFL, he’s making the real money for the higher-ups, and how many of those guys are black? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Colin Kaepernick Isn’t The Reason To Boycott The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On The Remarkable Life & Legacy Of Dick Gregory [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Confederate Statues Coming Down Isn’t Cause For Celebration [EXCLUSIVE]