Why Jeff Johnson Isn’t Participating In The NFL Boycott [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
With Colin Kaepernick still unsigned (and not untalented), heading into this next NFL season, a lot of fans are pissed off and ready to withdraw their support. But Jeff Johnson isn’t one of those fans. In fact, while Colin Kaepernick is certainly being unjustly penalized, Jeff says his contract is the least of the deman ds we should have for the NFL.

When Colin Kaepernick- or anybody else -plays for the NFL, he’s making the real money for the higher-ups, and how many of those guys are black? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

