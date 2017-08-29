Turns Out Delta Was Right & Jason Mitchell Was Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Straight Outta Compton” actor Jason Mitchell went viral when he was recorded on a heartfelt rant during his Delta flight. He claimed the flight was double-booked, and that he was being unfairly penalized and even discriminated against, even though he paid his money for his seat just like any other customer.

We were all right there, rooting for him and hopping in to share his outrage, until it turned out Delta actually didn’t mess up this time- he did. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

