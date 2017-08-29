The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Turns Out Delta Was Right & Jason Mitchell Was Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


“Straight Outta Compton” actor Jason Mitchell went viral when he was recorded on a heartfelt rant during his Delta flight. He claimed the flight was double-booked, and that he was being unfairly penalized and even discriminated against, even though he paid his money for his seat just like any other customer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We were all right there, rooting for him and hopping in to share his outrage, until it turned out Delta actually didn’t mess up this time- he did. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: “Straight Outta Compton” Star Jason Mitchell Goes Off On Delta Flight [VIDEO]

RELATED: How This Actor Brought Eazy-E To Life In “Straight Outta Compton” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Jason Mitchell Went Off On An Airplane [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

Continue reading Turns Out Delta Was Right & Jason Mitchell Was Wrong [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 21 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 22 hours ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 24 hours ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 4 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 5 days ago
08.28.17
Photos