Prank Call: Woman Unleashes Storm Of Good Ole Fashioned Southern Cussin [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 17 hours ago
In this prank, a woman calls from the Department of Health to tell a woman that she has too many kids in the house. The only thing that can stop the storm of what Rickey Smiley refers to as “good ole fashioned buttermilk biscuit… southern cussin” is Roy Wood Jr. telling her that it’s all a joke! Click on the audio player to find hear how it all unfolds in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

