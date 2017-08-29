The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why GFMBRYYCE Doesn’t Broadcast The Fact That T.I. Is His Brother [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
T.I., Young Dro and GFMBRYYCE came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Bronx-born GFMBRYYCE revealed that he is biologically T.I.’s little brother, explaining that he still had to prove himself to earn his big brother’s cosign.

Then, they got into a discussion about who they thought would emerge as the winner of the MayweatherMcGregor match. T.I. explained why he was sure Floyd Mayweather would win, despite the well-known fact that he’s not the fondest of the guy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

