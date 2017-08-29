Joel Osteen Says Houston Church ‘Never Closed’ During Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Lakewood is scheduled to open its doors as a donation center at noon on Tuesday.
Joel Osteen recently responded to intense backlash after reports circulated that the Houston-based pastor closed his Lakewood megachurch during the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.
A statement released by Osteen’s spokesperson, said the following on Monday:
The church posted a Facebook message on Sunday warning it would be inaccessible due to severe flooding and also posted a list of numbers and resources including the National Guard and a host of available shelters.
Several twitter users who live in the area posted photos of the church on the internet, which added more gas to the flames.
https://twitter.com/davidbeach59/status/902239273981665280
Critics took that as an indication that the church had turned its back on the community and lashed out on social media. The church responded by releasing photos of flooding in the sanctuary.
Several supporters re-tweeted the images to quell the fire.
Lakewood is scheduled to open its doors as a donation center at noon on Tuesday.
SOURCE: CNN
DON’T MISS:
Trump Pardons Racist Arizona Sheriff And Finalizes Trans Military Ban As Hurricane Harvey Pummels Texas
Kevin Hart Issues Celebrity Challenge For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com
Article Courtesy of CNN and HelloBeautiful
First Picture Courtesy of NBC NewsWire and Getty Images
First through Fourth Tweet, Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful