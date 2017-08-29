Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Gives an Extremely Generous Donation for Harvey Victims

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Floyd Mayweather's 40th Birthday Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


The freshly-retired boxer, known as much for flaunting his riches as his undefeated 50-0 record, has just given an insane amount of money toward efforts to assist Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is donating a staggering $200 million, the Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

“It’s a humanitarian gesture, an act of solidarity and support for a brotherly affected people,” Mayweather stated.

Days after beating MMA fighter Conor McGregor with a 10th round TKO, Mayweather reportedly traveled to Houston to see the devastation first hand.

The announcement of his donation, which will be administered through his foundation, took place during his visit.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Houston. My initiative in donating $200 million to the entire Houston community to assist and house victims of the devastating flood that has rendered people homeless,” he stated. “The fund is intended to provide shelter, food, clothing and medicine.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Michael Tran and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 21 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 22 hours ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 24 hours ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 4 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 5 days ago
08.28.17
Photos