Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Gives an Extremely Generous Donation for Harvey Victims

The freshly-retired boxer, known as much for flaunting his riches as his undefeated 50-0 record, has just given an insane amount of money toward efforts to assist Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is donating a staggering $200 million, the Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday.

“It’s a humanitarian gesture, an act of solidarity and support for a brotherly affected people,” Mayweather stated.

Days after beating MMA fighter Conor McGregor with a 10th round TKO, Mayweather reportedly traveled to Houston to see the devastation first hand.

The announcement of his donation, which will be administered through his foundation, took place during his visit.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Houston. My initiative in donating $200 million to the entire Houston community to assist and house victims of the devastating flood that has rendered people homeless,” he stated. “The fund is intended to provide shelter, food, clothing and medicine.”

