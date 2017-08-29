Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane Harvey Relief

The Kardashian and Jenner clan are joining a long list of celebrities who are donating to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Sources close to the celebrities told TMZ that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie gave $500,000 to The Red Cross and The Salvation Army Tuesday. Sources say the money will be wired and split evenly.

Other celebrities have donated to hurricane relief efforts, especially since Kevin Hart put out a call to major stars, asking them to donate. Since then, folks like Chris Brown and T.I. have answered the call. However, T.I. might not be in agreement with the Kardashian-Jenner donations. The rapper said he’d donate to anywhere but The Red Cross, even saying “I ain’t f*cking with no motherf*cking Red Cross.” You can watch his words below.

#PressPlay: Yessss #TI as well as #TammyRivera and #WockaFlocka have also accepted the #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge! TI had a message doe 👀👀 (Swipe) #hurricaneharvey #prayforhouston A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

The Red Cross has a reported history of taking in donations with some of those funds not reaching people most impacted by natural disasters. Many celebrities and organizers have suggested searching out local relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

We’ll keep you updated as more celebs chime in for a much needed cause.

