Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At Harvard: ‘I’m Not An Animal’

Just because the Obamas are out of the White House, doesn’t mean they get the privacy, even their daughter.

Malia Obama is in college and trying to blend in like a regular student but there are still creeps and stalkers. According to TMZ, the former first daughter and her friend were about to step into a sandwich shop in Harvard Square when a woman rolled up asking to take a photo for her grandchild.

Malia politely declined, but according to eyewitnesses, the woman wouldn’t take no for an answer. Sources say that the persistent woman staked out the joint, waiting for Malia to leave. When the former first daughter did leave, the grandma reportedly watched her the entire time with a camera, until Malia fired back, “Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?” The lady still took the photo.



You may recall that Barack and Michelle Obama moved Malia into her Harvard campus last Monday during the solar eclipse. But not even the universe’s biggest event could distract people from getting a photo of them.

Do you think Malia’s actions were warranted or did she take it too far by clapping back at the woman who just wanted a photo?