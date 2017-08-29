Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The Champ Is Retiring?

See for yourself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'A Haunted House 2' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


After breaking his very own record and winning $300 million over the weekend, Floyd Mayweather could easily hang up his boxing gloves and never fight again — and according to his son, that’s actually the champ’s plan.

TMZ spoke to Mayweather’s son Koraun just days after the big match against Connor McGregor and Koraun made it clear that his dad is “officially done.” When asked if the champ would return to the ring for another huge check, Koraun said, “He’s 40, gotta realize that. He’s an old man.”

Koraun added that his dad has other business to take care of so this is the perfect time for him to throw the towel in. Mayweather retires with a 50-0 record, breaking a tie with fellow champ Rocky Marciano.

Who knows for sure if he’ll honestly give up boxing for good — money talks to the money team king.


See what else his son had to say in the video above.

Tony Rock

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

6 photos Launch gallery

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

Continue reading All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Floyd Mayweather, Tony Rock, & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 21 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 22 hours ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 24 hours ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 4 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 5 days ago
08.28.17
Photos