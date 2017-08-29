Here’s How You Can Help The People of Houston

The devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Houston can be overwhelming and have you feeling helpless at home wanting to do something.

Well you can help our fellow Americans in Texas get back on their feet by giving to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund put together by Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Tuner. Giving directly to this fund will ensure that the funds go to the city directly and is administered by the grater Houston Community Foundation.

Donations can be made by clicking here or by mailing a check or money order to: Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive Suite 6000 Houston Texas 77056

No gift is too small when the need is so big. Thank you in advance for your gift