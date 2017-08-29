Here’s How You Can Help The People of Houston

The devastation from Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Houston can be overwhelming and have you feeling helpless at home wanting to do something.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Well you can help our fellow Americans in Texas get back on their feet by giving to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund put together by Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Tuner. Giving directly to this fund will ensure that the funds go to the city directly and is administered by the grater Houston Community Foundation.
Donations can be made by clicking here or by mailing a check or money order to: Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive Suite 6000 Houston Texas 77056
No gift is too small when the need is so big. Thank you in advance for your gift
Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]
52 photos Launch gallery
Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction In Epic Photos [Photo Gallery]
1. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY1 of 52
2. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY2 of 52
3. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY3 of 52
4. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY4 of 52
5. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY5 of 52
6. Hurricane Harvey6 of 52
7. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey7 of 52
8. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey8 of 52
9. Hurricane Harvey9 of 52
10. Hurricane Harvey10 of 52
11. Hurricane Harvey11 of 52
12. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast12 of 52
13. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast13 of 52
14. TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY14 of 52
15. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast15 of 52
16. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast16 of 52
17. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast17 of 52
18. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast18 of 52
19. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast19 of 52
20. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast20 of 52
21. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY21 of 52
22. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey22 of 52
23. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY23 of 52
24. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY24 of 52
25. TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY25 of 52
26. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY26 of 52
27. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY27 of 52
28. TOPSHOT-US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY28 of 52
29. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY29 of 52
30. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast30 of 52
31. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast31 of 52
32. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast32 of 52
33. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast33 of 52
34. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast34 of 52
35. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast35 of 52
36. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast36 of 52
37. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast37 of 52
38. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast38 of 52
39. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast39 of 52
40. Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast40 of 52
41. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey41 of 52
42. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey42 of 52
43. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey43 of 52
44. Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey44 of 52
45. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas45 of 52
46. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas46 of 52
47. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas47 of 52
48. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas48 of 52
49. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas49 of 52
50. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas50 of 52
51. Hurricane Harvey hits Texas51 of 52
52. US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY52 of 52
comments – Add Yours