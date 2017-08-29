So Beautiful
Desiree Reid, EVP of IMAN Cosmetics Shares The Key To Making Change In The Beauty Community For Black People

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Desiree Reid is the Executive Vice President of IMAN Cosmetics and Jay Manuel Beauty. We sat with this high powered exec to discuss the state of hair and makeup and the strides in the natural hair movement vs the makeup and beauty industry. She also shares the major key to making a difference and ensuring inclusion and diversity is here to stay within the industry.

Ebonee Davis Talks Initial Struggles With Going Natural And The Secret To Hair Confidence

#TeamBeautiful Celebrates The Magic Of Black Women’s Natural Beauty With ‘The Power Of Our Hair’

Essence Atkins Talks Natural Hair In The TV Industry, Wanting To Work With Issa Rae, And More

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

Ok let’s be honest: we can get sucked into watching hair tutorials on YouTube for hours. However considering the amazing amount of talent that many beauty vloggers possess, it doesn’t surprise us at all. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next hairstyle or just love watching hair tutorials as much as us, we rounded up some of the best hair vloggers we’ve come across. Click through for 35 Black YouTube vloggers you should follow for hair inspiration and thank us later!

