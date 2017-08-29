Desiree Reid, EVP of IMAN Cosmetics Shares The Key To Making Change In The Beauty Community For Black People

Continue reading 35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration

Ok let’s be honest: we can get sucked into watching hair tutorials on YouTube for hours. However considering the amazing amount of talent that many beauty vloggers possess, it doesn’t surprise us at all. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next hairstyle or just love watching hair tutorials as much as us, we rounded up some of the best hair vloggers we’ve come across. Click through for 35 Black YouTube vloggers you should follow for hair inspiration and thank us later!