How To Help Houston’s Victims Of Hurricane Harvey [EXCLUSIVE]

Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and other parts of southern Texas and displaced thousands of people. The storm hit the city with a year’s worth of rainfall in two days, causing record flooding. Now, rescue efforts are underway to get people who have climbed to the highest levels of their homes in order to survive the rising waters.

The Red Cross is on the ground, while individuals have pulled out their boats and have found other ways to get involved with rescue and shelter efforts. Rickey Smiley says he is headed down to Houston to lend a helping hand personally, and he looks for ways to provide listeners with information on how they can help, too. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

