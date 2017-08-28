The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Usher Going Back To Court For Herpes Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


Gary is dishing out all the tea! Today he talks about Rihanna purchasing a new mansion worth $6.5 million in a close area to Jay-Z to Beyoncè. Gary questions whether she is trying to get close to the happy couple because of previous rumors.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Usher is heading back to court because he claims he didn’t give the alleged girl suing him herpes. The R&B star also never said he didn’t have herpes so we shall see when the court appearance is talked about. Lastly, people are still protesting R. Kelly and does not want his tour coming to the town.

Listen to Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Accuses Listener Of Being Usher’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Will Quantasia Sharpton Do Now That Usher Doesn’t Have Herpes? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Usher’s Accuser Drags Her Mother For Exposing Her As A Fraud



Gary With Da Tea Celebrating His Birthday

It's Gary With Da Tea 2017! Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

It's Gary With Da Tea 2017! Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Gary With Da Tea 2017! Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

It's Gary With Da Tea 2017! Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania Trump Is Getting Dragged For Wearing Stilettos…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Dwayne Johnson Just Shade Kevin Hart For…
 20 hours ago
08.30.17
Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump…
 21 hours ago
08.30.17
Did Floyd Mayweather’s Son Just Confirm That The…
 22 hours ago
08.30.17
Malia Obama Confronts A Woman Stalking Her At…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Here’s How Much The Kardashians Donated To Hurricane…
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 24 hours ago
08.29.17
Kevin Hart Urges Beyoncé, Jay-Z And More To…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged To A Presidential Hell…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 4 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 4 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 5 days ago
08.28.17
Photos