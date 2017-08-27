Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not Copy Beyoncé

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty


Once again, one of Taylor Swift‘s cohorts is coming to her rescue in the nick of time.

Still shots of T. Swift’s soon-to-be-released video for “Look What You Made Me Do” were released online and the internet had some…observations. Many thought that everything from the wardrobe to the set seemed oddly similar to Beyoncé‘s “Formation” video. This was obviously not a good look for Swift, who has often been accused of cultural appropriation and capitalizing on white victim-hood.

Well tonight, Swift will premiere the entire video during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. So ahead of the big reveal, video director Joseph Kahn tweeted in her defense. “I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times,” he wrote. “She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey.”

Kahn, 44, has directed many of Swift’s videos for songs like “Bad Blood,” and “Blank Space,” and also worked with Beyoncé on Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin’”

In all fairness, we’ll have to see the entire video to make a complete case for T. Swift being a copycat. But still, the memes from this Taylor Swift/Beyonce comparison will never stop being funny AF. Take a look at some of the best below.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 15 hours ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 3 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Amy Schumer Responds To Reports She Demanded That…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 4 days ago
08.24.17
Photos