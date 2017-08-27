Former Rivals 50 Cent & Meek Mill Perform On Same Las Vegas Stage

Via |

LAS VEGAS, NV – Countless people have flocked to Las Vegas, Nevada for the epic showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Saturday night (August 26). Former rivals 50 Cent and Meek Mill were evidently in town for the event, and wound up on the same stage during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub Friday night (August 25).

Trey Songz, 50 and Jeezy were originally scheduled to headline, but they surprised the crowd by bringing Meek, Houston Rocket James Harden, former NBA player Allen Iverson and Chance The Rapper along for the ride.

