Former Rivals 50 Cent & Meek Mill Perform On Same Las Vegas Stage

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Summertime In The LBC

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

LAS VEGAS, NV – Countless people have flocked to Las Vegas, Nevada for the epic showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Saturday night (August 26). Former rivals 50 Cent and Meek Mill were evidently in town for the event, and wound up on the same stage during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub Friday night (August 25).

Trey Songz, 50 and Jeezy were originally scheduled to headline, but they surprised the crowd by bringing Meek, Houston Rocket James Harden, former NBA player Allen Iverson and Chance The Rapper along for the ride.


 

Photos